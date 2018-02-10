An ode to Robert Johansson’s luscious mustache

Norway’s Robert Johansson became an international superstar Friday. No, not because of his prowess on the slopes. Not because of his incredible bronze-medal winning jumping in the normal hill finals. But because of his extremely well-groomed mustache.
Next season on Game of Thrones:
The curly moustache, no beard look is a true power move. Only the most daring can pull it off. Well done, sir
No shaving until Beijing 2022.
Miss Johansson’s medal-winning event? Watch the finals below and catch Johansson when the men take the large hill Friday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 a.m. ET.