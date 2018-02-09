Winter Haven area pastor accused of sexual battery against a child

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven area church pastor has been arrested on a charge of sexual battery against a victim under 12.

The pastor was arrested Thursday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the name of the pastor, who was also charged with one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

The church that the pastor is associated with has not been named.

Both charges are felonies.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will release more details at a news conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.

You can watch the news conference live on WFLA.com and the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page.

