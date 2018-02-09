Why Alpine skiers are wearing tape on their faces

When two-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety lifted his goggles after his downhill training run at the 2018 Winter Olympics, it exposed the blue tape he was wearing over his nose and cheeks with the letters “U-S-A.”

He was not alone.

With temperatures dipping below freezing at the Jeongseon Alpine Center, many Alpine skiers have decided to wear athletic tape on their faces to protect exposed skin from the elements.

Many athletes love their sport but hate the cold. Watch several Winter Olympians discuss how they deal with freezing temperatures: