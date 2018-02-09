What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Opening Ceremony in Primetime

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games will officially begin tonight with the Opening Ceremony broadcast during Primetime on NBC and hosted by Katie Couric and Mike Tirico.

Tonight’s action will also feature Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris making his Olympic return less than one year after suffering life-threatening injuries in a backcountry snowboard crash, a full-slate of mixed-doubles curling games, the opening of women’s hockey preliminary play and a trio of short track events.

Check out all of the events on tonight’s Olympic schedule below:

Tonight in Primetime: Opening Ceremony

Watch on TV: NBC, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports app: Stream Opening Ceremony in Primetime here

While competition kicked off earlier this week, the official start of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games will be shown in Primetime on NBC tonight, hosted by Katie Couric and Mike Tirico.

The Opening Ceremony primetime show will feature interviews and athlete profiles, as well as commentary from Joshua Cooper Ramo, Co-CEO of Kissinger Associates, who discussed culture and geo-political issues for NBC during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The primetime show will also be available to simulstream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Snowboarding

Canadian men’s slopestyle favorite Mark McMorris, who won a bronze medal in 2014, will make his Olympic return after suffering life-threatening injuries in a March 2017 backcountry snowboard crash. U.S. medal contenders Chris Corning and Red Gerard will also both make their Olympic debuts Friday night.

Men’s slopestyle qualifying, 8 p.m. / 5 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Luge

Luge competition will begin tonight with the first two runs of men’s singles. The U.S. team – which has never won an Olympic medal in men’s singles – will be led by Tucker West and two-time Olympian Chris Mazdzer. India’s Shiva Keshavan will make his sixth Olympic appearance.

Men’s singles runs 1-2, 5:10 a.m. ET / 2:10 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Cross-Country

Norway’s Marit Bjorgen will attempt to defend her Sochi gold medal in the women’s 15km skiathlon tonight. Bjorgen, who has already collected 10 Olympic medals, has the potential to become the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time in PyeongChang.

Women’s 15km Skiathlon final, 2:15 a.m. ET/ 11:15 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Curling

The mixed doubles round-robin will continue tonight, with U.S. sibling duo Matt and Becca Hamilton set to face squads from both China and Norway. The Hamilton’s must win in order to have any hope of reaching the semifinals. Six other mixed-doubles matches are also on the schedule.

CHN vs. USA, 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

NOR vs. FIN, 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

CAN vs. SUI, 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

KOR vs. OAR, 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

OAR vs. CAN, 6:05 a.m. ET/ 3:05 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

SUI vs. KOR, 6:05 a.m. ET/ 3:05 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

NOR vs. USA, 6:05 a.m. ET/ 3:05 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

FIN vs. CHN, 6:05 a.m. ET/ 3:05 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Hockey

The two favorites in Group B will kick-off women’s hockey preliminary play, with Sweden facing Japan and Switzerland matching up with Korea.

Korea and Japan each won their subdivision world championship tournament.

JPN vs. SWE, 2:40 a.m. ET/ 11:15 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

SUI vs. COR, 7:00 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Short Track

A trio of short track events are on the schedule and a medal will be awarded in the men’s 1500m. South Korea has won 42 all-time short track Winter Olympic medals.

Men’s 1500m qualification heats, semi-finals and finals, women’s 500m qualification heats and women’s 3000m relay qualification heats, 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Biathlon

Susan Dunklee has a chance to win the first-ever American Olympic biathlon medal tonight. The event also features two-time reigning Olympic champion Anastasiya Kuzmina, of Slovakia, and Belarus’ Darya Domracheva, a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Women’s 7.5km sprint final, 6:15 a.m. ET/ 2:15 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Ski jumping

Poland’s Kamil Stoch will again compete in the normal hill final after winning gold in that event at the 2014 Games. The United States last won an Olympic ski jumping medal in 1924.

Men’s individual normal hill final, 7:35 a.m. ET/ 4:35 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Speed Skating

The Netherlands’ Ireen Wuest returns to the Olympic ice after capturing five medals at the 2014 Games. Claudia Pechstein, of Germany, has won three Olympic medals in this event and is expected to compete tonight at age 45.

Women’s 3000m final, 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here