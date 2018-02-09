Virginia zoo celebrating birth of baby monkey

GATE CITY, Va. (WFLA/WCYB) – Zookeepers at a Virginia zoo are celebrating the birth of a baby monkey!

The Creation Kingdom Zoo in Gate City announced the birth of a golden bellied Capuchin monkey.

The monkeys are critically endangered. Having a successful birth in captivity is rare.

According to officials, the baby will stick with its mother until she has another baby.

Because the baby is being held so close by its mother, zookeepers haven’t been able to determine the gender yet.

There’s said to be only about 300 golden bellied Capuchin monkeys left worldwide, because the area of forest they live in has been decimated by deforestation and pet trade.