Vacancy sign flashes at Florida jail dubbed ‘Green Roof Inn’

By Published:

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Looking to stay at the Green Roof Inn? Probably not.

A Florida sheriff says rooms are available and a new retro-neon sign purchased with drug-seized assets features a blinking “vacancy” light.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has dubbed the county jail the Green Roof Inn. A sign lists the amenities at the facility north of Daytona Beach. There is no privacy, group bathrooms and no meal selection.

But inmates do get free transportation to court and state prisons, designer handcuffs and leg irons, color coordinated jumpsuits and shoes.

A sign at the jail’s exit lets inmates know the Green Roof Inn “always has a light on” and beds are available if they break the law again.

Staly says it’s a warning that jail is not a “5-star hotel.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s