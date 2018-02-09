Uber, Google’s Waymo settled trade secrets clash

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber is settling a lawsuit filed by Google’s autonomous car unit alleging that the ride-hailing service riped off self-driving car technology.

Both sides in the case issued statements confirming the settlement Friday morning in the midst of a federal court trial in the case.

Google’s Waymo unit says Uber agreed to take steps to make sure Waymo technology isn’t used in Uber’s autonomous vehicles. Waymo says Uber also agreed to pay about $245 million.

Uber’s CEO says in a printed statement that the company doesn’t believe trade secrets made their way from Waymo to Uber. He also says Uber is taking steps to make sure its self-driving vehicle research represents only Uber’s work.

