Tampa hoping to hear call of ‘play ball!’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After twenty years of playing baseball in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay Rays team leaders think they’ve hit a home run with a new location in Ybor City.

Local business owners in Ybor are ecstatic the Rays think their side of the bay is the best place for a new ballpark.

Ybor’s Columbia Restaurant is certainly one of the few local businesses able to stand the test of time.

“Urban renewal, prohibition. All those things were pretty tough,” said Michael Kilgore with The Columbia Restaurant Group. But those tough times could be a thing of the past with plans for a new stadium just blocks away.

Ybor’s Chamber Director Elliott Wheeler says local businesses are stepping up to the plate.

“This is probably the single biggest catalyst that Ybor City has ever seen,” he said.

“I’m grateful and excited to see that the business community is getting involved in a significant way,” said Stuart Sternberg with the Rays.

Richard Boom runs a local bar and is eager to support the team’s move.

“Change is the only constant, right?” he said.

He knows Ybor City will change but believes it will all be for the better.

“I don’t believe that the Rays management wants to come down here and do any harm or damage to Ybor. I think they look at it as a welcoming place for their new home.”

“Maybe we’ll have to add a parade or two every once in a while!”

Construction on a new stadium won’t likely start until 2020.

In the meantime, the Rays say they’ll continue improving its current location with the addition of a new team store in center field and a new food vendor.

