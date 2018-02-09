Tampa Bay Rays announce Ybor City as preferred site of new stadium

TAMPA, Fla .(WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have their eyes set on Ybor City.

At a press conference Friday, officials announced plans to bring the team from St. Petersburg to the historic Tampa neighborhood.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Rays’ owner Stuart Sternberg, Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan and other business leaders were in attendance and answered questions about the team’s future.

“Ybor City is authentically Tampa Bay,” Sternberg said. “This is where we want to be playing.”

