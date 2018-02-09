Tampa Bay Rays announce Ybor City as preferred site of new stadium

By Published:
Rays' owner Stuart Sternberg at a press conference Friday.

TAMPA, Fla .(WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have their eyes set on Ybor City.

At a press conference Friday, officials announced plans to bring the team from St. Petersburg to the historic Tampa neighborhood.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Rays’ owner Stuart Sternberg, Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan and other business leaders were in attendance and answered questions about the team’s future.

“Ybor City is authentically Tampa Bay,” Sternberg said. “This is where we want to be playing.”

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s