Tampa Bay area pizzerias celebrating National Pizza Day with these deals

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA/WCMH) — We rounded up the best National Pizza Day deals in the Tampa Bay area to start your weekend off right. Don’t feel like dining out? Here’s how to make pizza in your Crock-Pot!

Baskin-Robbins

Stop by Baskin-Robbins between 3 and 7pm on Friday for a free sample of their Sweetheart Polar Pizza.

Domino’s

Order any medium pizza or carryout any large three-topping pizza for just $7.99.

Hungry Howie’s

Get a large three-topping pizza for only $7.99 using this coupon.

Marco’s Pizza

Take $4 off any order of $20 or more using this promo code.

Blaze Pizza

Buy one, get one free pizza deal

Papa John’s

Celebrate National Pizza Day and take 40% off your order using coupon code 40PIZZA

Pilot Flying J

Download the myPilot mobile app and receive an offer for a free slice of PJ Fresh Pizza, redeemable at Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

Pizza Hut

Get one medium two-topping pizza for just $5.99 when you place an order for two or more medium two-topping pizzas for carryout or delivery. Customers can also save 30% when they use the Pizza Hut Amazon Alexa skill to order pizza. Just say, “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut to place an order.”

Chuck E. Cheese

Multiple deals offered with coupons including Large 1-topping pizza with salad bar and 3 drinks for $24.99.

