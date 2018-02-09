Suspected Walmart shoplifters arrested after pursuit in Hudson

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people are in custody after leading deputies on a brief pursuit in a stolen RV.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shoplifting call at a Walmart in Hudson.

By the time they arrived at the scene, two of the culprits stole an RV and started driving down US 19.

A deputy cruiser was eventually able to block the RV when it tried to drive onto hospital property.

In response, the driver proceeded to ram the cruiser.

It’s unclear what happened after the crash, but deputies were able to apprehend all of the parties involved.

The three people are now in custody facing several charges. No deputies were injured in the incident.

No further details are immediately available.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

