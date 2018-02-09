Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: January 29 to February 3, 2018

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from January 22 to January 27, 2018.

Blue Parrot at 85 Corey Cir. in St.Pete Beach, 51 violations

  • An employee washed their hands without any soap due to it not being made available at the hand wash sink.
  • The walk-in cooler shelves were rusted and had a pitted surface.
  • Cooked food was not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. This included: 70°F marinara.

Clawdaddy’s Raw Bar & Grill at 1601 Se. Hwy. 19 in Crystal River, 41 Violations

  • Clam, mussel and oyster tags were not marked with the last date served.
  • The dish machine chlorine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.
  • Wet wiping cloths were not stored in a sanitizing solution between uses.

Da Spot at 305 S. Safford Ave. in Tarpon Springs, 35 violations

  • Raw chicken and raw pork were found stored over ready-to-eat butter.
  • Fish was thawed at room temperature inside the reach-in cooler.
  • Potentially hazardous hot food was held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit on the stove top.

Beef O’ Brady’s at 1100 Tarpon Woods Blvd. in Palm Harbor

  • A toxic substance was stored on a shelf over dishes.
  • A buildup of food debris and soil residue was found on equipment and door handles.
  • Beef, chicken and hot dogs were thawed at room temperature.

Thai Wok Restaurant at 11270 N. 4 St. Unit 214 in St. Petersburg, 30 Violations

  • Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cooked tofu 46°F and fresh garlic in oil 84°F.
  • Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat sauces.
  • Ceiling tiles and vents were soiled with an accumulation of food debris, grease, dust and a mold-like substance.

Peck’s Old Port Cove at 139 N. Ozello Trail in Crystal River, 30 violations

  • Potentially hazardous cold foods were held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: butter 47°F, sour cream 47°F, cut lettuce and tomato 47°F and heavy cream 47°F.
  • A toxic substance was stored near the prep table.
  • Two dead roaches were found in an unused hot well.

Tarpon Tavern at 21 N. Safford Ave. in Tarpon Springs, 31 violations

  • Quaternary ammonium sanitizer was not at a proper minimum strength.
  • An employee used the hand wash sink as a dump sink.
  • Food debris, dust, grease and soil residue were found on the exterior of the reach-in cooler.

Samaria Café at 502 N. Tampa St. in Tampa, 34 Violations

  • A toxic substance was stored by the in-use utensils.
  • An employee used the bathroom, engaged in food preparation and handled clean equipment without washing their hands.
  • A slicer blade was found soiled with old food debris.

