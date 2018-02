“Private Eyes” is a new TV series featuring two strong and competitive characters. Jason Priestley stars as the Porsche-driving, ex-pro hockey player Matt Shade, who irrevocably changes his life when he decides to team up with the serious and driven P.I. Angie Everett, played by Cindy Sampson. The two actors joined us to share how they formed an unlikely team both on camera and behind-the-scenes.

“Private Eyes”

Premieres Sunday, February 11 at 9:00pm

ION Television