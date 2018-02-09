Olympic visitors cause prices to skyrocket at PyeongChang fish market

Annie Sabo Published:
In this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 photo, a man walks by the Olympic rings with a sign of 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. One year before the Olympics, the country is in political disarray, and winter sports are the last thing on many people’s minds. To say that South Koreans are distracted from what had been billed as a crowning sports achievement is an understatement. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

PYEONGCHANGE, South Korea – You can’t visit a South Korean restaurant without enjoying some type of seafood.

Most fish is purchased at popular fish markets found across the country.

The Ocean District in PyeongChang has noticed an increase in the price of fish during the Olympics because of the influx of people visiting.

“It’s not a little bit. It is much,” said Korean resident Hyun.

Seafood is a staple of Korean dining, which is why the fishing industry is booming in the country. Despite the price change, the locals continue to buy.

“We don’t have any choice,” Hyun said.

Finding seafood in South Korea is easy, cooking it is the hard part.

