North Port High School student arrested for making threats on social media

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A North Port High School student was arrested by police Thursday night on allegations of making threats to do harm to other students.

The North Port Police Department received a number of tips about a student making threats to other students through social media.

The juvenile, whose name was not disclosed, was placed under arrest. It’s unclear what charges he may face at this time.

“We take these types of threats seriously. We thank everyone who did the right thing and reached out to us. We are confident this issue has been resolved and look forward to a safe Friday on campus,” the agency said in a release.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-