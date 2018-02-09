Manatee teen accidentally kills himself while shooting at critters in the trash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager in Myakka City accidentally shot himself while shooting at animals that had been getting into the trash.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call, which came in around 9 p.m., of an accidental gun discharge at 14930 Albritton Rd.

Paramedics came to the scene and began life-saving measures, but the victim, later identified as 15-year-old Wyatt Austin Ballard, could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Ballard shot himself after he went outside to shoot animals that had been getting into the trash. The shooting appears to be accidental.

The handgun he was using was recovered at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

