Man made shooting, bomb threats at school drop-off line in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 24-year-old man is accused of making shooting and bomb threats at a car drop-off line at a Bradenton school.

Police responded to Bradenton Christian School at 3304 43rd Street West following reports of a threat made on campus.

Police say Jason Kadeem Wilkinson entered the school’s car drop-off line and made the threats before fleeing the scene.

An off-duty police officer took down his license plate number to help police identify his name and address.

Police later learned Wilkinson had another encounter with law enforcement just the day before. He was armed at the time, and police worried he could be armed again.

Manatee County Schools were notified of the incident and saw an increased law enforcement presence around the schools.

Wilkinson’s vehicle was linked to a residence on the 3300 block of 4th Street. Police set up surveillance and Wilkinson was apprehended when he returned home.

Wilkinson was arrested on charges of threat to throw, project, place to discharge any destructive device (felony), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony).

Anyone with information on the investigation should call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300, or Detective Dennis French at 941-932-9329. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at http://www.manateecrimestoppers.com. You may also email your information to CRIMETIPS@CITYOFBRADENTON.COM.

