LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Largo Police Department is seeking help finding a missing man.

Timothy Cullen, 24, has been missing since Jan. 22. He was last seen at his home.

Cullen has autism and there is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-587-6730.

