How to watch Maame Biney at the Olympics

Maame Biney broke out at the 2017 United States Olympic Trials after winning both 500m races. Biney’s performance was not a complete shock to those in the short track community as the 18-year old had a stong season in 2017, making the U.S. World Cup team.

When she qualified, Biney became the first African-American woman to make a U.S. Olympic speed skating team.

In PyeongChang, Biney will be competing in the 500m and the 1500m.

Saturday, Febuary 10 Women’s 500m qualification heats Biney is in heat 5 which is estimated to start at 5:56 a.m. ET Watch live on NBCOlympics.com 5:00 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. ET Tuesday, Febuary 13 Women’s 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals Watch live on NBCOlympics.com 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday, Febuary 17 Women’s 1500m heats, semi-finals, and finals Watch live on NBCOlympics.com 5:00 a.m. to 7:55 a.m ET