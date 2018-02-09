How to watch all luge competitions live

Four years ago, Erin Hamlin won the first singles luge medal in U.S. history, claiming the bronze with a thrilling run. She’s back again in PyeongChang — she was even the flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony — leading a U.S. contingent hunting for more hardware.

Germany has dominated the luge at the Olympics, winning 31 medals since the sport was introduced in 1964. Germans won six medals in Sochi, with Felix Loch leading the way. He’s the two-time defending champion in singles luge, and will be gunning for his third straight in PyeongChang.

Competition kicks off on Feb. 10 with the men’s singles race, where Americans Tucker West, Taylor Morris, and Chris Mazdzer will attempt to bring home a medal. On the women’s side, Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney join Hamlin. The two doubles teams are Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman and Justin Krewson and Andrew Sherk.

If you’re hoping to catch every second of the competition from PyeongChang live, we have you covered here with links to live event streams.

Men’s singles luge

When to watch: Saturday, Feb. 10, 5:10 a.m. ET (Runs 1 and 2) and Sunday, Feb. 11, 6 a.m. ET (Runs 3 and 4)

How to watch: Runs 1 and 2 live stream // Runs 3 and 4 live stream

Women’s singles luge

When to watch: Monday, Feb. 12, 5:50 a.m. ET (Runs 1 and 2) and Tuesday, Feb. 12, 5:30 a.m. ET (Runs 3 and 4)

How to watch: Runs 1 and 2 live stream // Runs 3 and 4 live stream

Doubles luge

When to watch: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 6:20 a.m. ET

How to watch: Live event stream

Luge team relay

When to watch: Thursday, February 15, 7:30 a.m. ET

How to watch: Live event stream