Hospital issues alert about woman who may try to take baby

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) – Police in Cleveland are warning area birthing units of a woman who they say may be attempting to abduct a baby.

WKYC reported Dawn Brown, and her husband, Cleveland police officer Ken Brown are being investigated for allegedly making false claims that Dawn Brown is pregnant and has terminal breast cancer.

An alert sent out by Cleveland Clinic police reads:

Information has been received that Dawn Marie Brown is currently running an ongoing scam involving a fake pregnancy. As her story is now being publicly challenged, we request that you be on the lookout for Dawn Marie Brown. Brown is known to have scouted the Fairview Hospital Birthing Center, and is most likely familiar with the area and procedures used. Investigators are concerned that Brown could attempt to try and take a baby from the hospital. If seen in your areas immediately contact your on-site Cleveland Clinic Police Officers.

The Cleveland Clinic released a statement, saying:

Based on information we received from the Cleveland Police Department, we have taken extra measures to ensure patients are safe and secure at Fairview Hospital. We take this matter seriously and want to reassure our patients that their safety is our top priority.

WKYC reported the investigation into the Browns started after a January 14 ‘Blood Drive’ fundraiser. The station reported that Brown has claimed to be pregnant with cancer in the past.

Ken Brown suddenly retired from the Cleveland Police Department Wednesday. He was assigned to the department’s Gang Impact Unit.

