Hillsborough deputies help deliver baby at Florida State Fair

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies patrolling the Florida State Fair today went beyond the call of duty when they helped a fairgoer deliver a baby.

Around 4 p.m., a woman’s water broke near the expo hall in the main fairway. Deputies Roberto Ramirez and Henry Echenique heard her asking for help and sprang into action. Within minutes, they helped her deliver the baby. The agency said Deputy Echenique caught the baby and held her until paramedics came to the scene. A total of 10 deputies assisted with the delivery.

The mother and her baby were taken to Saint Joe’s Women’s Hospital and are both in stable condition.

