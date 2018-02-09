Hillsborough deputies help deliver baby at Florida State Fair

By Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies patrolling the Florida State Fair today went beyond the call of duty when they helped a fairgoer deliver a baby.

Around 4 p.m., a woman’s water broke near the expo hall in the main fairway. Deputies Roberto Ramirez and Henry Echenique heard her asking for help and sprang into action. Within minutes, they helped her deliver the baby. The agency said Deputy Echenique caught the baby and held her until paramedics came to the scene. A total of 10 deputies assisted with the delivery.

The mother and her baby were taken to Saint Joe’s Women’s Hospital and are both in stable condition.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s