Deputies: Lakeland man bought contraceptives for girl he sexually battered

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies have accused a 26-year-old Lakeland man of a disturbing crime. They say he sexually battered a girl numerous times and bought contraceptives for her.

Michael Smith was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 14 years old.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Jan. 2, the victim told deputies that Smith had sexually battered her numerous times over a span of one year.

The victim told deputies that on at least one occasion Smith bought her “Plan B,” a contraceptive pill for her to take after concerns arose that she might become pregnant.

She also told deputies that on occasion, he picked her up from school in the middle of the day to have sex.

During the investigation, deputies say they recovered an empty emergency contraceptive box, growth supplements, a box of pregnancy tests (with only one test remaining) and an empty condom wrapper.

Deputies say school records showed when the victim was taken out of school early by Smith.

Deputies arrested Smith and booked him into the Polk County Jail.

“Michael Smith is a child molester and he has no idea the amount of long-term damage he caused to this young girl. We will do everything we can to limit his access to children in the future. With him behind bars, we hope she can move forward, put this abuse behind her, and get the help she needs,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies say Smith does not have a criminal history.

