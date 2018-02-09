Deputies: Lakeland man bought contraceptives for girl he sexually battered

By Published: Updated:
Michael Smith, 26. Polk County Jail booking photo

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies have accused a 26-year-old Lakeland man of a disturbing crime. They say he sexually battered a girl numerous times and bought contraceptives for her.

Michael Smith was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 14 years old.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Jan. 2, the victim told deputies that Smith had sexually battered her numerous times over a span of one year.

The victim told deputies that on at least one occasion Smith bought her “Plan B,” a contraceptive pill for her to take after concerns arose that she might become pregnant.

She also told deputies that on occasion, he picked her up from school in the middle of the day to have sex.

During the investigation, deputies say they recovered an empty emergency contraceptive box, growth supplements, a box of pregnancy tests (with only one test remaining) and an empty condom wrapper.

Deputies say school records showed when the victim was taken out of school early by Smith.

Deputies arrested Smith and booked him into the Polk County Jail.

“Michael Smith is a child molester and he has no idea the amount of long-term damage he caused to this young girl. We will do everything we can to limit his access to children in the future. With him behind bars, we hope she can move forward, put this abuse behind her, and get the help she needs,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies say Smith does not have a criminal history.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s