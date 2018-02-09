Day 3 on the sheet: Canada gets big win over Switzerland to stay atop standings

Day 3 on the sheet: Canada gets big win over Switzerland

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Canada curling

Canada 7, Switzerland 2

The top two mixed doubles curling teams in PyeongChang met in round robin play Friday night, but in the end Canada proved why they’re the No. 1 team in the world, defeating Switzerland 7-2.

Switzerland stole a point in the opening end, but it was all Canada from there. Kaitlyn Lawes had a perfect throw knock a Swiss rock out of the button for four points in the second end.

Lawes and her partner, John Morris, continued to dominate from there, holding Switzerland to just a single point over the final four ends. Switzerland even attempted the power play option in the fifth to no available. Canada scored one point in the fourth, fifth and sixth ends, forcing a Swiss concession of the final two ends.

Lawes play was so good it had one commentator calling it “one of the finer games of mixed doubles curling I’ve ever seen.”

Canada, now 4-1 and atop the standings in PyeongChang, has never won a mixed doubles world championship, but looks like the favorites for gold through five games.

Switzerland has now lost two games in row, falling to 3-2 overall.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s