Cops: Man spanked stranger’s son, 2, in grocery store

NEWNAN, Georgia (WFLA) – Police say they arrested a 62-year-old man after he spanked a 2-year-old boy at a grocery stores.

Newnam Police Department officers say it happened Tuesday at a Kroger supermarket.

The boy’s father, Logan Morris, says his son asked for candy at the checkout line.

Morris said ‘no’ twice and then, he says, a stranger grabbed the boy and spanked him three times.

Morris called police who responded to the store to question Juan Guvarra Martinez, 62.

“That’s my son and at the end of the day, I’ll discipline him how I believe he needs to be disciplined,” said Morris.

“I didn’t want to start something and it go out of hand and him get hurt in the process.”

According to the police report, Martinez had bloodshot eyes and a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

Officers handcuffed Martinez and took him into custody when he allegedly slurred his words and swore in front of employees and customers.

Martinez was jailed with bond set at close to $3,400.

