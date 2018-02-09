Child advocates call for action after 8 On Your Side exposes Hillsborough foster care failures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of Florida’s leading child advocates called for the reform of Hillsborough County’s foster care system on Friday after watching the results of our 8 On Your Side investigation.

In a call to action released Friday, the Children’s Campaign insists DCF “must conduct a full and independent investigation,” followed by possible fines or other punitive measures.

Our month long investigation revealed that Youth and Family Alternatives (YFA), Hillsborough County’s sole provider of foster care, was keeping kids in cars at a Wawa gas station on Waters Avenue day after day for hours on end because they didn’t have acceptable foster home placements for those kids.

Related: Child Advocates Call for Meaningful Reforms to Fix Hillsborough County

Over three consecutive weeks, we saw the same foster teen spending her days and part of three nights sitting in case workers’ cars instead of going to school, attending therapeutic programs or going to a foster home. That girl eventually ended up going to three different destinations during the three days we observed her sitting in the gas station parking lot.

Eckerd Connects, which pays YFA nearly $10 million a year to provide foster care in Hillsborough, terminated the YFA contract effective in May.

Eckerd is now conducting an emergency search for another private agency to provide foster care to more than 1700 foster kids in Hillsborough.

The Children’s Campaign says Eckerd should not have been so quick to fire YFA.

“Terminating contracts creates huge upheavals to the children served, employees and service networks and does nothing to solve the underlying placement and treatment problems,” the Children’s Campaign President Roy Miller said. “It may also give the appearance of a solution without appropriate research and analysis being finalized.”

The Children’s Campaign says the board of directors for Eckerd and YFA should be held accountable for what 8 On Your Side uncovered and should convene a public meeting to discuss “foster care shortages and the role of group homes.”

After our investigation aired Tuesday, DCF Secretary Mike Carroll issued a statement saying he would not tolerate “any children in the care of case management organizations spending extending periods of time in cars or offices when they should be in a foster home and engaged in therapeutic treatment.”

Thursday, Governor Rick Scott said he’s troubled by our findings and insisted “DCF will hold people accountable.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: