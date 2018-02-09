Cherry Pistachio Chocolate

Gluten Free Cherry Pistachio Chocolates Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup roasted, salted pistachios, shelled and chopped

1 (13.5 ounce) jar natural maraschino cherries, drain, stemmed, and chopped

1 (12 ounce bag) semisweet chocolate chips

Sea salt

Directions

Divide the nuts chopped cherries evenly among the tins of a 12 cup standard muffin pan or 24 mini muffin tins.

Place the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high power for 30 seconds. Stir and repeat the process until most of the chips have melted. Stir until the chocolate is very smooth and glossy. Spoon the chocolate over the nuts and cherries (about 1½ tablespoons per cup), shake the pan a few times gently to help the chocolate work its way through the nuts and cherries. Sprinkle the tops with a tiny pinch of sea salt and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Remove the chocolates from the pan and package them any way you desire. Will keep in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Servings:

Makes 12 or 24 candies