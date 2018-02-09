Bradenton pizzeria helping those in need on National Pizza Day

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s National Pizza Day and to celebrate, the owners at Casa Di Pizza in Bradenton want to use the unofficial holiday to give back to the community and fight hunger

Joseph Jacobbi owns Casa Di Pizza and joined the Pizza Across America movement. More than 8,000 pizzerias across the country are on a mission to make the largest community pizza donation in history.

Joseph Jacobbi and other pizzeria owners had to choose between donating to a local food bank, soup kitchen or shelter. Casa Di Pizza is doing its part by donating ten pizzas to the local Salvation Army.

Here are some fun facts from National Today.com about the foreign food that is arguably at the top of Americans favorite foods.

National Pizza Day Fun Facts

65% of Americans normally eat 3+ slices of pizza in one sitting.

10% of Americans Like Pineapple on Pizza

Only 2% of Americans dislike pizza

America’s favorite pizza toppings are: pepperoni (35%), sausage (13%), bacon (11%), pineapple (10%), and mushrooms (10%).

