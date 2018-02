HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on State Route 52 in Hudson.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a vehicle and bicyclist were in an accident at La Madera Boulevard and SR-52.

The bicyclist was transported to Bayonet Point Hospital and was pronounced dead later.

The eastbound lanes of SR-52 were closed on Thursday night.

No other details have been released.

