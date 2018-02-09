Ahead of the Opening Ceremony, Katie Couric joins The Podium

NBC Olympics.com Published:

Before sharing the Opening Ceremony booth with Mike Tirico, Katie Couric appeared on the offiical NBC Olympics podcast, The Podium.

 “The idea that they have entrusted me helped them with the Opening Ceremony and to do something like this with Mike Tirico, it’s a real honor,” Couric said on the first daily edition of podcast.

Couric outlined her responsibilities, what makes this Winter Olympics different from others and what fascinates her about the North and South Korean hockey teams coming together. 

In addition to Couric, author Bill Mallon examines the history and evolution of the Games, going all the way back to 1924 and continuing up through 1980 to today.

The Podium will publish daily through the Closing Ceremony, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Art19, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. 

