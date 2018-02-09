Adorable ‘Puppy Games’ recreate Olympics opening ceremony

Credit: Animal Planet

(WFLA) — The 2018 Olympic opening ceremony caused quite a frenzy online today.

One of the trending topics was the most adorable recreation called the Puppy Games.

The pups all swarmed Animal Planet’s mock Olympic stadium, which was fully equipt with snow, each country’s flag and of course, the Olympic torch.

The 4-legged cuties fell right into the madness in preparation for their big competition.

Some dogs egged each other on and others ran around trying to say hello to everyone. Others took the solitary route and tried to keep to themselves.

As the ceremony went on, the top athletes were introduced.

Mr. Wigglesworth with Team USA got the crowd riled up with his superb bobsledding skills.

Violet the French Bulldog prepared for her treck down the slopes while the Pomeranians representing France practiced their ice dances.

The pups were all so excited to show their furry faces and kick off the Olympic games.

You can watch more Puppy Game action right here.

