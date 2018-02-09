Man dies in fire at condominium complex in Lealman

LEALMAN, Fla. (WFLA) – A 66-year-old man died in a fire at a condominium complex in Lealman Friday night.

The complex is located at 7233 Parkside Villas Drive.

Lealman Fire Rescue says at 9:02 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received about an explosion and ensuing fire inside a unit within a town home.

There were reports of a person trapped inside.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and found the man dead inside the home.

There is no word on the victim’s identity.

