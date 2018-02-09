$18 million mansion goes up in flames in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Calif. (WFLA/NBC) – An $18 million, 10,000-square-foot mansion went up in flames in Bel Air Thursday night, sending smoke and fire into the Los Angeles sky.

The fire broke out at 5:30 p.m. in the attic of the two-story home and then became fully involved.

Firefighters had to evacuate the home after the roof collapsed.

Two firefighters were injured.

The homeowners, their children and nanny made it out of the home safely after smoke detectors went off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

