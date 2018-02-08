WinterOlympics: Team USA gets pumped up on social media

(WFLA) — The 2018 Olympic Games opening ceremony is just a day away and Team USA is sharing their passion for the epic traditions.

Team USA shared the big news on social media of Erin Hamlin being chosen to lead the pack at the opening ceremony.

Officials said she had now reached the epitome of being an Olympian.

But not everyone is happy about it.

Another 2018 Team USA athlete shared his frustration with the flag carrier selection online.

He said the pick was made “dishonorably” by a simple coin toss.

I am an American and when I won the 1000m in 2010 I became the first American to 2-peat in that event. @TeamUSA dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem. I can wait until 2022. #BlackHistoryMonth2018 #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/dsmTtNkhJs — Shani Davis (@ShaniDavis) February 8, 2018

One hopeful Olympic figure skater shared the most adorable video of herself when she was first learning to skate.

She captioned this moment on Twitter saying the footage was taken 19 years and 1 day ago.

19 years and 1 day ago! @AlexShibutani and I are leaving for our 2nd #WinterOlympics tomorrow! ☺️⛸ pic.twitter.com/zPmQbef5Fx — Maia Shibutani (@MaiaShibutani) February 4, 2018

Past Olympians are also joining in on the social media fun to reminisce.

One swimming champ who won gold in Barcelona in 1992 said on Twitter she will be sleeping in her team USA beenie to prepare for the games to kick off.

Even the official Olympics Twitter page is throwing it back to 20 years ago at the opening ceremony in Japan.

