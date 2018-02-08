VIDEO: Tampa Bay girl singing ABCs gets distracted by cupcake

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sometimes it’s just time to speak your mind and tell the world what you really want.

And that’s just what two-year-old Laila did.

The Tampa Bay girl loved to sing her ABCs after just learning them. So, she decided to share her new found talent with her dad, Justin Woodall.

As she was singing, her mind began to wander and her sweet tooth must have been tingling because she landed on a very decisive thought – it was cupcake time.

How cute is she?! And she doesn’t miss a beat.

Now, Laila is 4 years old and loves to play outside, play dress up and most of all eat cupcakes whenever she can.

“I just figured If someone’s having a bad day they can see this on your page and get a smile out of it,” Justin said.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD