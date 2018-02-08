VIDEO: Pair of African painted dogs arrive at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pair critically endangered African painted dogs have arrived at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo!

The male, named Hatari, and female, named Layla, will lead the zoo’s pack.

Guests can see the wild dogs in Ituri Forest, located in the Africa area of the zoo.

The zoo will occasionally host carcass feeds to display the unique hunting behavior of the species.

The largest population of African painted dog remain in southern African and numbers are estimated to be around 6,000 in the wild.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: