Thursday on the sheet: OAR, China and Switzerland record mixed doubles victories

NBC Olympics.com Published:

Canada held on for a 6-4 win over Team USA in mixed doubles curling round robin play Thursday morning.

Here are other scores from Thursday’s action.

Olympic Athletes from Russia 4, Norway 3

After a scoreless first end, the teams alternated scoring through the fourth frame. The OAR tallied a point in the fifth, but Norway responded with one of its own in the sixth and seventh to tie the score. The OAR secured the win when it registered a point in the final frame.

OAR 0  1  0  1  1  0  0  1 –  4
NOR  0  0  1  0  0  1  1  0 –  3
 

China 8, South Korea 7 (9 ends)

China jumped out to a 6-1 lead through the first four ends but South Korea registered four points in the fifth and two in the seventh to force an extra frame. China, however, came away with the win when it scored in the ninth end.

Switzerland 7, Finland 6

After trailing 6-2 through five frames, Finland evened the score with two points each in the sixth and seventh frames. Switzerland answered with a point in the eighth frame to retake the lead and pull out the victory. 

FIN  0   0   2   0   0   2   2   0  –  6
SUI  2   1   0   2   1   0   0   1  –  7
 

Current Standings

Team W-L
SUI            2-0
CAN 1-1
CHN 1-1
KOR 1-1
NOR 1-1
OAR 1-1
USA 1-1
FIN 0-2

 

