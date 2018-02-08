The Podium: #BestOfUS episode

Ahead of the Opening Ceremony, The Podium profiles four members of Team USA to watch in PyeongChang.

Olympic medalist Christin Cooper, New Yorker staff writer Nick Paumgarten, and snowboarding pioneer Todd Richards discuss the rise of revolutionary skiier Mikaela Shiffrin, downhill master Lindsey Vonn, longtime snowboarding star Shaun White, and snowboarding maverick Chloe Kim.

The group breaks down how Shiffrin’s competitive nature started at an early age, the injuries that will not deter Vonn’s ambition, Shaun White’s rise to snowboarding stardom, and why Chloe Kim is pushing boundaries for women everywhere.

After the Opening Ceremony, The Podium will publish daily, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Art19, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.