Tampa man says Apple AirPod earphone blew up

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The tiny pieces of Apple AirPods fit into Jason Colon’s hand.

The left is intact.

The right is blown apart and charred.

“It’s the craziest thing I ever went through,” Colon said.

Colon, of Tampa, was listening to a dance mix at the LA Fitness on 4th Street in St. Petersburg when he noticed something strange.

“And then I saw white smoke start billowing out,” he said.

He left the AirPods on a piece of workout equipment and got help.

When he returned, he was shocked.

“It was already like this. It was already popped. I didn’t see it happen, but I mean, it was already fried! You can see flame damage,” Colon said.

He’s thankful he thought to remove the wireless AirPods when he sensed trouble.

“I don’t know what would’ve happened to my ear,” Colon said. “But I’m sure since it hangs down, it could’ve been [my] ear lobe. Ear lobe could’ve been burnt.”

It’s not the first time a popular product has gone up in flames.

In 2016, Samsung recalled the Galaxy Note 7 after some phones caught fire because of a defect in the batteries.

Production stopped later that year.

“This looks like this was the battery,” Colon said when explaining the malfunction to 8 On Your Side.

He isn’t exactly sure what happened to the right AirPod, but he’s definitely sure others should be warned.

“Just because it happens to me doesn’t mean it won’t happen again,” he said.

An Apple spokeswoman tells 8 On Your Side the company is investigating and and will reach out to Colon.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: