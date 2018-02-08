USF HAZMAT situation under control; no contaminants or exposures found

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – USF police say a HAZMAT situation on campus is now under control and no contaminants or exposures were discovered.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to at 3705 Spectrum Blvd. after a woman in a research building accident dropped something. What she dropped is not yet known.

The building was evacuated in an abundance of caution. It has since been reopened. No adjoining buildings were evacuated.

The woman who dropped the item was evaluated on scene and refused to be taken to a hospital.

