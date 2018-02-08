Sneak peak of the 2018 Olympic slopestyle course

The slopestyle course for the PyeongChang Olympics is officially open for business.

With competitions coming up later this week, the snowboarders got a chance to practice on the course and scope out the wide variety of features.

As a whole, the course is one of the most creative ones ever desgined for a slopestyle contest. With multiple rail options, a bowl, angled jumps and quarterpipe takeoffs among the various features, there’s no shortage of lines for riders to take.

We broke down the course a while back when the designs first came out, but now you can see the real thing thanks to Ryan Stassel. The now-two-time U.S. Olympian snapped some Instagram photos of every feature on the course. Scroll through his post to see the whole setup, top to bottom.

Competition starts Friday night with men’s qualifying. Here’s how to watch every snowboarding event live online on NBCOlympics.com.