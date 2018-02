From the creators of GOD’S NOT DEAD comes SAMSON, an action-packed biblical epic. Starring Billy Zane, Rutger Hauer and Jackson Rathbo ne, Samson’s journey of passion, betrayal, and redemption inspires audiences to realize that life’s failures need not define their future.

“Be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.”

—

Ephesians 6:10 (NIV)

Samson opens on February 16th