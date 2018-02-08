Safety-minded Pasco student gets road named in honor of beloved principal killed in crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County teenager who made major strides making the roadway around her school safer is back in action in this very heartwarming Speed Buster.

Makayla Trowell first wrote 8 on Your Side to help slow down speeders in front of Crews Lake Middle School.

After WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey met up with Trowell and WFLA aired Leslee’s first Speed Buster, Pasco County put in a school zone, speed signs and a traffic light for Makayla.

But Makayla’s plight continued when her beloved principal was killed in a tragic crash.

Adam Kennedy was an inspirational and well liked principal at Crews Lake Middle School. “He was a great man. And I want his legacy to live on. Everyone appreciated him. Everyone loved him,” Trowell said.

Leslee asked Kennedy’s widow, Abigail Kennedy, How she wanted the kids at the school to remember her husband.

“Just some of the things he was known for,” replied Abigail. “To encourage students to not make excuses for anything.”

Makayla chimed in with, “And he said he would support me in whatever I wanted to do no matter what the dream was.”

Kennedy supported Trowell in her dream to make her school intersection safe by fighting for a school zone, speed signs and a traffic light. Now, she’s asked Pasco County to pay that support forward, and they have.

Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano presented a plaque to Makayla that included the words, “Dearly loved by his students and fellow teachers.”

One of Kennedy’s students, 14-year old Makayla Trowell, asked that a street in front of the school be named to Adam Kennedy Way.

A new street sign Adam Kennedy Way” now leads straight to Crews Lake Middle School.

Now, drivers heading to Crews Lake will be reminded of an inspirational leader and a beloved father whose life ended to soon.

“When he died I missed him so much. We crumbled up into my mommy’s bed and we like cried,” said Adam’s 6-year-old daughter, Hannah.

Makayla decided to make the push for the street sign so his family, students and staff at the school would have a nice memorial that honors Principal Kennedy forever.

“I want his children and his wife and everyone else to be able to come back to this street sign and look at him. And know what he has done for this school. And how much everyone loved him.”

Thanks to the very relentless, Makayla Trowell, they will.

Makayla and Abigail say Principal Kennedy was known for his talent for teaching students to find solutions. He always said that you can’t complain about anything because there’s always a way to problem-solve and figure it out, said Abigail.

She also said she was grateful and humbled that Makayla sought to honor her beloved husband, and father of both little Ethan and Hannah Kennedy, who both miss him very much.

