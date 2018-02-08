Publix Back to the Table: Salmon with Butter Sauce and Lemon

Recipe: Salmon with Butter Sauce and Lemon Potatoes

Total Time – 40 minutes (Makes 2 servings)

Ingredients:

Nonstick aluminum foil

2 salmon fillets (10–12 oz)

3 tablespoons lemon dressing, divided

Large zip-top bag (optional)

2 large red potatoes (about 12 oz)

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, finely chopped

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons salted butter

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Place salmon and 1 tablespoon dressing in shallow dish (or zip-top bag if

desired); set aside. Cut potatoes into 1/2-inch slices. Remove thyme leaves from stem and chop.

2. Toss potatoes, tomatoes, thyme, salt, pepper, and remaining 2 tablespoons dressing until coated. Place potato mixture on baking

sheet; bake 18–20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

3. Stir potato mixture and push to one side of baking sheet. Place fish on empty side of baking sheet; cook 7–8 minutes and until fish

is145°F.

4. Transfer potatoes and fish to serving platter; cover to keep warm. Place tomatoes and butter in food processor bowl (or blender);

process until smooth. Pour over fish; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 610kcal; FAT 34g; SAT FAT 10g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 125mg; SODIUM 650mg; CARB 36g; FIBER 5g;

SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 38g; VIT A 35%; VIT C 60%; CALC 6%; IRON 20%

Recipe: Warm Vegetable Salad

Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup lemon dressing

3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 medium container fresh sliced onions and squash

2 cups arugula

Steps:

1. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Chop garlic. Place dressing, garlic, red pepper, and vegetables in

pan. Cook 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until vegetables are slightly tender.

2. Place arugula in large bowl. Add hot vegetable mixture over arugula and toss to coat until blended. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 220kcal; FAT 16g; SAT FAT 1.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 250mg; CARB 17g; FIBER 3g;

SUGARS 11g; PROTEIN 4g; VIT A 30%; VIT C 70%; CALC 10%; IRON 8%