Norway’s Maren Lundby looks unstoppable

Maren Lundby of Norway has enhanced her position as the gold medal favorite in women’s ski jumping at the Pyeongchang Games.

Lundby, who has six out of 10 wins on the World Cup circuit this season, finished first in two training runs as the athletes got their first chance to test the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center on Thursday.

Austria’s Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, also a strong gold medal candidate, was second in the first training run and sixth in the second.

The women’s normal hill final is on Monday.

Japan’s Sara Takanashi had a second-place finish in the second training run after placing fourth behind compatriot Yuki Ito in the earlier run.

Germany’s Carina Vogt, who won the gold medal when women’s ski jumping made its debut at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, didn’t fare as well, finishing out of the top 10 in both practice sessions.

