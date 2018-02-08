New Port Richey clinic offering free dental services to 400 people Friday

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of people will get dental care on Friday thanks to a kind-hearted dentist who has been offering the freebie for 17 years now.

The annual “Dentistry from the Heart” event was started 17 years ago by Dr. Vincent J. Monticciolo and his wife. They were brainstorming about how they can give back to the community and it happened to be around Valentine’s Day. He wanted to give away free dental procedures.

They now host Dentistry from the Heart every year on the Friday before Valentine’s Day.

Anyone 18 years and older can get either a cleaning, one filling or one extraction at no cost, no questions asked.

The first 400 people are guaranteed free dental work.

The office manager says people started lining up for the event on Thursday.

All employees at Monticciolo Family and Sedation Dentistry will work at the New Port Richey office on Friday and the practice’s other five locations will be closed.

20 dentists will be on hand to provide the free dental services along with more than 100 volunteers

The free dental services will be offered at Monticciolo Family Dentistry and Sedation which is located at 5139 Little Road New Port Richey. Doors open at 7 a.m.

The Dentistry from the Heart nonprofit hosts 300 events a year in every state and five countries.

Learn more about Dentistry from the Heart here.

