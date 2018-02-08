Multiple lanes shut down on I-75 after crash in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of I-75 have been shut down after a wreck in Pasco County on Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred just south of SR 52.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
No further details are immediately available.
Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.
