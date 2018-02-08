Mother who lost son in Ohio State Fair accident victim opens up about what happened

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been six months since the awful accident at the Ohio State Fair. The mother of the future Marine killed on the ride is opening up about what happened that day. 18-year-old Tyler Jarrett, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the fairgrounds after a ride malfunctioned at the fair last July. Seven other people were injured.

Amber Duffield said when she saw what happened on the news that day she knew her son, Tyler, wasn’t coming home. But, she said he didn’t die in vain.

Call it a mother’s intuition—

“For some reason still I can’t explain. I stopped in front of the TV and I just looked,” she said.

Duffield heard about the accident while watching the news. Right then, everything changed.

“I wasn’t sure. No one had confirmed anything with me yet, but my heart knew. My heart knew.”

Later that night, she watched as officers pulled up in front of her house.

“I barely gave them time to get out of their cruisers. I was going down that front yard beating my chest, I’m Tyler Jarrell’s mama! Where is my baby? Where is my baby?”

Duffield’s now on a mission to protect others. It’s what Tyler would have wanted, she said.

“I don’t like that it took my child’s life to bring this to the front of everybody’s vision and to bring change.” But, if he could save one life, she said, “he would have gotten on that seat again he would have gotten on that seat again.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-