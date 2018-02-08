MCSO warns tax preparers about new IRS scam

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As millions of Americans prepare to file their tax returns, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warning tax preparers of a new tax scam.

The agency said a Bradenton woman was recently contacted by someone claiming she was being investigated for tax fraud. The caller told her there was a warrant out for her arrest and said it would be lifted if she paid $500 in gift cards, which she did. After realizing she was scammed, the woman contacted the sheriff’s office.

If you receive a suspicious call regarding your taxes, the sheriff’s office suggests you treat it as a scam and notify law enforcement.

To learn more information on scams, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

