Lightning to retire Vincent Lecavalier’s jersey number on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will retire Vincent Lecavalier’s number four on Saturday night when the Bolts host the Lost Angeles Kings.

The pre-game ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and the game will start at 7:40 p.m.

Fans in attendance will receive a Lecavalier mini-locker with his number 4 jersey.

Lecavalier joints Martin St. Louis as the second player in Lightning history to have his jersey retired.

Lacavalier played in 1,037 games over 14 seasons with the Bolts, tallying 383 goals and 491 assists.

He was drafted first overall by Tampa Bay in the 1998 NHL Draft.

In October 2007, Lecavalier announced a $3-million commitment to build The Vincent Lecavalier Pediatric Cancer and Blood Disorder Center at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: